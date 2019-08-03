Mary Ellen (Cobb) Anderson of La Marque went home to be with her Lord Thursday morning August 1, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Highlands Baptist Church, 2908 Cedar Drive, La Marque, Texas 77568. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston prior to the memorial service.
Mary Ellen was born March 3, 1926 in Albuquerque. She is revered by countless friends as a woman of deep faith who loved people as Jesus loves. She served Highlands Baptist Church as secretary for over thirty years, and as a faithful member since her family moved to La Marque in 1962.
She is preceded in death by her sister Evelyn (1957); her parents, Charles and Odie Cobb; and her husband of 58 years, Charles Herbert “Andy” Anderson, Jr. (2005).
Mary Ellen is survived by three sons and their wives: Dennis and Connie Anderson of Montgomery, Bruce and Alana Anderson of Belton, and Pete and Lisa Anderson of Alvin; nine grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters: Patsy Harwell of Houston, Louise Miller of Austin, and Peggy Thornton of Dallas.
Her grandsons and husbands of granddaughters will serve as pallbearers: Shane, David, Jonathan, Gabriel, Reagan, Paul and Sam Anderson, Keith Gustine and Adam Torres, Jr.
Donations may be made in Mary Ellen’s honor to the Rose Garden fund of Highlands Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.