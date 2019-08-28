Serrano

Funeral Mass for Cleya Serrano will be celebrated today at 1 p.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church, in Dickinson under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson.

Hickman

Funeral services for Mildred Hickman will be held today at 9 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East.

