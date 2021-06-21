HITCHCOCK — Sergio Gutierrez 71 passed away Friday June 18, 2021, at Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. Sergio was born March 29, 1950, in Nueva Rosita Coahulia, Mexico. Residing in Hitchcock, Tx making that his home. He Retired after so many years from Piling Inc. Sergio loved doing carpenter work and fishing. Although he perfected many crafts, above all he loved his chickens. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great grandfather. He never met a stranger. Sergio is preceeded in death by his parents Marcial & Rosa Gutierrez, Sisters; Elvia, Romelia, Graciela & Martha. Brothers; Jose & Jesus Gutierrez. Survivors include his loving wife Nancy, Brothers; Jorge (Norma) Gerardo (Concepino) Sister; Guadalupe. Sons; Sergio (Rosa) Raul (Irma), Stephen. Daughters; Angelita & Maricela Gutierrez, Stepchildren Robert (Sallie), Kerry & Mark Salinas. Numerous Grandchildren, great Grandchildren, nieces & nephews. He will be missed by everyone.
Visitation will be Wednesday June 23, from 9-11 AM Rosary at 11 am at Carnes Funeral Home at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery at 7301 Memorial St. Hitchcock, Texas 77563.
Serving as Pallbearers are: Sergio, Raul, Daniel & Ceaser Gutierrez, Robert & Mark Salinas. Honorary Pallbearers; Stephen & Jorge Gutierrez
