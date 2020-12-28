LA MARQUE — Born November 12, 1954, a beautiful and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Tim, sons Ben and Tim, and Tim’s wife, Briana, and her daughter, Leslie, grandkids Gavin, Ryan, Amaya, and Alisa. Chris retired from Nabisco in August 2017. She went to be with the Lord on the morning of December 24, 2020. A visitation will be held December 29, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 I45 N, Texas City 77591. The family will receive guests beginning at 6:00pm. Pastor Grady Sanders will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bible Baptist Church of Galveston. Chris loved to sing and spend time with her family. She would help anyone that had a need, no questions asked. She was the song leader at Bible Baptist Church of Galveston. Everyone that knew Chris, realized how special of a person she was.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription