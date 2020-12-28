LA MARQUE — Born November 12, 1954, a beautiful and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She is survived by her husband, Tim, sons Ben and Tim, and Tim’s wife, Briana, and her daughter, Leslie, grandkids Gavin, Ryan, Amaya, and Alisa. Chris retired from Nabisco in August 2017. She went to be with the Lord on the morning of December 24, 2020. A visitation will be held December 29, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 I45 N, Texas City 77591. The family will receive guests beginning at 6:00pm. Pastor Grady Sanders will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Bible Baptist Church of Galveston. Chris loved to sing and spend time with her family. She would help anyone that had a need, no questions asked. She was the song leader at Bible Baptist Church of Galveston. Everyone that knew Chris, realized how special of a person she was.
