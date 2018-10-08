With heavy heart, we are sad to announce that Russell L. Thomasson has passed away. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa and gg-pa!!!! He was a devout Christian. By profession he was a chemical engineer and soldier with almost 41 years of service. He was a wonderful, generous man and he will be greatly missed.
R.L. “Rusty” Thomasson passed away, Saturday, October 6, 2018. He was born in Lakeview, Texas on November 7, 1928, the second son of Walter V. and Pansy Lane Thomasson.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at First Christian Church of Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Rusty was a resident of Texas City since 1947. He was a Chemical Engineer and retired from Amoco Chemicals Central Engineering in 1987. He served more than forty years in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve, retiring in 1986 as a Lt. Col.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Stewart Thomasson; brother, Walter Thomasson; aunts, Alta Lane, Moena Blocker and Joyce Clark.
Survivors include son, Paul Thomasson and wife Dyane; grandchildren, Matthew Thomasson and wife Danielle and Ashley Thomasson and partner Steven Ryan; great grandchildren, Wesley Thomasson and Theodore Ryan; brother, Pat Thomasson; numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful dog Mallett.
Rusty was throughout his life an avid reader, and the family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to your local library.
