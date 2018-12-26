Luna
A Funeral Mass for Emma Perez Luna will be held today at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10114 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX. Interment will follow at the Alta Loma Cemetery.
Codina
A Funeral Mass for Rose Reyes Codina will be held today at 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1612 East Walker, League City, TX. Interment will take place at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX.
Butler
Funeral services for Arthur "Eddie" Butler will be held today at 5:00pm at Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
