SANTA FE — Mrs. Shirley L. (Finley) Ostermayer passed from this life Sunday morning, November 7, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born February 4, 1935 in Sikeston, Missouri, Mrs. Ostermayer had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1958, previously of Galveston. Shirley worked as a teller for the Bank of Santa Fe for 15 years and also worked as a customer service agent at Mini Max Grocery store for many years. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Women's Business Club, Tops, the 42 Club, the 4-H Club, and also served as a Girl Scout leader.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn D. and Jennie Beatrice (Swope) Finley and husband, Ben Ostermayer.
Survivors include her son Dicky Ostermayer; daughters, Janine Cmaidalka, Denise Stephenson; sister, Carol Finley Fereday; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Bonin Ostermayer; niece, Cathy Vaughan; great nieces, Ainsleigh and Landry Vaughan; great nephews, Collin and Ryan Vaughan; grandchildren, Ben Stephenson, Jared Cmaidalka (Kelly), Brian Cmaidalka (Amy), Sarah Stephenson, Becky Ostermayer (Andrew Reinsch); great grandchildren, Makayla Reinsch, Luke Cmaidalka, Ryland Cmaidalka, David Reinsch, Slater Stephenson, Katie Cmaidalka.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 11, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rosalyn Ceccacci, Brian Cmaidalka, Jared Cmaidalka, Becky Ostermayer, Andrew Reinsch and Phillip Vaughan.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Shirley's name to First Baptist Church of Alta Loma, Post Office Box 547, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
