Brian Ray Parrish
Brian Ray Parrish passed away on February 28, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. Services are pending and in the care of Carnes Funeral Home – Texas City.
Hrisaugi Papazoglou Papadopoulos
Hrisaugi Papazoglou Papadopoulos passed away February 28, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
Ronald Wayne McBee
Ronald Wayne McBee, 76, longtime resident of Texas City, recently of League City, passed away March 2, 2019. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
