HITCHCOCK— Mrs. Marguerite “Reke” Stefka passed from this life Sunday morning, July 25, 2021, in Texas City.
Born in Louisiana on September 2, 1921 to Willie and Frannie Lavelle (Roswell) Brazell. Reke met and married her husband in 1937 at the age of 16 and they spent the next 51+ years together. She worked as a LVN, retiring after 30 years and was also the former owner/operator of Chicken King from 1976-1978. She was a constant learner with a curious mind and loved animals, she also enjoyed reading, painting, fishing, cooking and traveling, visiting many places in the U.S.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Fritz B. Schoen; husband, Raymond Alvin Stefka; brothers, Scotty and Elton Schoen.
Survivors include her brother, Billy Schoen, Sr. and wife, Barbara; Sister-in-law, Barbara L. Schoen; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Chad Overton officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
