Harold Grumet Levine, age 87, died on Sunday, August 4, 2019 in his home under the care of Hospice.
A memorial service will take place at on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Beth Tikvah, 12411 Park Shadows Trail, Houston, Texas, 77058. Rabbi Jimmy Kessler will officiate.
Harold was born to David and Mollie (Wedner) Levine on November 1, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA. He was the youngest of three children with two sisters, Shirley and Vivian, with whom he was always close. He was the first in his family to attend college, graduating from the University of Pittsburgh with a BA in English in 1953. Following graduation, he joined the Army serving in the Medical Corps. While in the service he met his wife of 64 years, Paula (Goldbaum) Levine. They married in 1955.
Harold began his career working for the State of New York in the Examinations Division of the Civil Service, attending school at night to obtain a Master’s in Public Administration from State University of New York in 1963. In 1965 he went to work for the Office of Research in Medical Education at the University of Illinois School of Medicine. While at the U of I he and his team developed novel methods of medical education teaching and assessment which garnered them national and international recognition. In 1969 he came to Houston, Texas to assume the position of Director of Education at the American Society of Medical Technologists. In 1971, he was recruited to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston to establish the Office of Research in Medical Education which eventually became the Office of Educational Development, serving as Director for the next 10 years. While at UTMB he was instrumental in facilitating curriculum reform and development, improving the recruitment and orientation of minority students, developing instructional materials, and conducting faculty development. He retired from UTMB as a tenured professor in 1999.
Harold was a loving husband to Paula, and a devoted father and grandfather to his two children, Steven and Ruth, and his 8 grandchildren. He was active in the community and at his temple, serving as principal to the Temple B’nai Israel Sunday School for many years. He was passionate about the arts, was always reading, and enjoyed going to the theater and the ballet, but his favorite pastime was interacting with his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to honor his memory may be made to the University of Texas Medical Branch, Student Scholarship fund via https://development.utmb.edu/give
