Jane Wootton Collier, of Galveston, died Friday, November 2, 2018.
She was born July 29, 1929 to Mrs. Garnett Robinson Wootton and Mr. Leonard L. Wootton in Arlington, TX. In 1934 the family moved to The Heights in Houston, TX.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Burgess W. (Bud) Collier.
At Jane’s request there will be no service other than a graveside service at a later date. This service will be at the family plot, located in The Historic Hollywood Cemetery in Houston.
