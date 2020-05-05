On Friday May 1, 2020 in Crosby, Texas surrounded by his loving family, Edward Torres III (aka Rey) passed on at the age of sixty to be with his almighty Father in heaven. Rey was born on February 27, 1960 in Galveston, Texas to the late Edward Torres Jr. and the late Rachel V. Torres. Rey worked his entire career for Walmart, and was a maintenance manager in Kemah. Eddie married his beautiful wife Cindy who is in Heaven, she passed in 2012. Eddie and Cindy raised two beautiful daughters, Ashley and Tiffeny.
When Eddie was a young man, his parents bought a piano, and put him in lessons. He never wanted to go to lessons, and instead taught himself to play by ear. Brother Rey, as many know him, was anointed by God to play the piano, and blessed many with his music ministry for many years. His favorite thing to do in life was to wear his Sunday best and head to church to praise and worship. Without a doubt, he is playing the keys in Heaven!
Eddie is survived by his two daughters, Ashley Torres Young, her husband Steven, and their son, Slayd Young and daughter Tiffeny Torres. He is also survived by his loving sisters Deborah Seaux, Rebecca Castillo (Manuel), Rachel Leal (Margarito), Esther Soto (Pastor Rudy), and Eva Purcell (Miguel), 14 nieces and nephews including the late Joshua Ortiz, and 11 great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held to honor the life of Edward Torres, III on Saturday, May 9th at 1:00 pm at Temple Emanuel Christian Church (outdoors) 4807 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77551.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Immediately following the service, we will have food and fellowship outside of the church.
