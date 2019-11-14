GALVESTON—
Archie Bernice Sweet Dorsey departed this life on Monday, November 11, 2019, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
She was born September 5, 1931, to Lovet and Sally Williams Sweet in Many, LA. She attended school in Many and graduated from Sabine High School. She worked for UTMB and retired after 38 years of service.
Archie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph A. Dorsey, Sr.; four sisters, three brothers, and first cousins who was raised as siblings.
Archie will forever live in the hearts of her son, Joseph Anthony Dorsey, Jr.; daughter, Mary M. Singleton; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Gennie Beatrice Garner and Dorothy Adlean Haynes; brothers-in-law, Franklin N. Dorsey and Welton Haynes, and a host of nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
There will be a visitation beginning at 10 AM, followed by a rosary and a funeral mass celebrating her life at 12:00 PM, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Jude Ezuma officiant. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, TX.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
