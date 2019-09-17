Paul Chief Salazar passed away at his home in Seabrook on Saturday September 14th.
He is preceded in death by his parents Pablo and Anita Salazar, his eldest son, Paul (Mijo) Salazar, his brother Antonio Salazar, sister Lupe Salazar Biberston, brother John Salazar, nephews, Tony Salazar, Paul (Paco) Salazar, John Michael Salazar, and great-nephew Paul ( Little Paul) Salazar.
He leaves behind his sister Patty Muenich, brother Fabian Salazar, youngest son Heath A. Salazar, granddaughters Lynsie Salazar, Nicollette Salazar, great grandchildren Samuel, Catalaya, Madhuri, and Carson, and numerous nephews and nieces. He will be missed by many.
He was born in Texas City, TX on December 26, 1943 and graduated from Texas City High School.
Chief enjoyed socializing with his multitude of good friends, offshore speedboats and his electronic gadgets. He was a big Texans fan and had many great friends around the National Football League. His career choices were as diverse as his collection of friends. He worked for Monsanto, The City of Texas City, sold cars through his own business and fancied himself the “Get Back Coach” for the New Orleans Saints. He was a larger than life character and lived his life to the fullest. He did things his way. He will be missed by many.
A celebration of his life will be held at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Fwy Texas City, TX 77591 on Friday September 20, 2019, Visitation 2-4PM with the service at 4PM.
A reception following the service will be held at Clear Lake Marina 4141 NASA Parkway El Lago, TX 77586
