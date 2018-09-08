William Daniel “Dan” Vaughn, 68, passed away on September 5, 2018. He is survived by his daughters, Eryn Ebaugh of Houston, Texas and Carly Vaughn of Austin, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 1:00 PM at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 1500 North Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, Texas 78746.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis – (512) 263-1511.Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.