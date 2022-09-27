LEAGUE CITY — Larry Phillips Walker is a very loving Son, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle, and friend to many. Larry gained his heavenly wings on September 20, 2022.
Larry was born on May 13, 1948 in Waco, Texas. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church in Waco, TX. and was baptized by the late Rev. L. H. McCloney. Larry participated in Sunday School, Youth Choir, The Goodwill chorus, Young People's Department (YPD) and was a member of the Richard Allen Men's Service Unit (RAMSU).
Larry attended J. H. Hines Elementary School, Wiley Junior High School and graduated from A. J. Moore High School in Waco, Texas in 1966. He furthered his Education at McClennan Community College in Waco, TX., received his Bachelor's degree in Physical Education from Bishop College in Dallas, TX., and went on to obtain his Master's in Education from the University of North Texas in Denton, TX.
After graduating Larry kickstarted his career in teaching and coaching at Ector High School (Odessa, Texas), Texas Lincoln High school (Dallas, Texas), Southern Methodist University (Dallas, Texas), Western Kentucky University (Bowling Green Kentucky) and Victoria High School (Victoria, Texas). He went on to become the Assistant Athletic Director and Assistant Head Football Coach at La Marque High School (La Marque, Texas) where the La Marque Cougars went on to win a State Championship title. He then became the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Port Author Jefferson High School (Port Author, TX) and then at La Marque High School (La Marque, Texas). From there, Larry took on the roles of Principal, Administrator and Athletic Director at Shekinah Radiance Academy (La Marque, Texas). He also a sales Associate for Polo Ralph Lauren and a runner at Honda of Clear Lake.
In Larry's spare time he loved golfing with friends, watching football and spending quality time with his grandson Dallas and daughter Kristin.
Larry leaves to cherish his memories his mother Mrs. Loraine Walker, daughters Kristin Blake Parrish, Kelly Danielle Aguilar (Robert), son Paul Samuel Haskins, Sisters Kay Walker Willis, Rita Faye Walker, Brothers Charlie Walker III and William Anthony Dowd II. Grandchildren Dallas Wade Parrish, Harper Meadow Aguilar and Mychal Madison Aguilar. Niece Elbonie Nicole Hatter and nephew Charlie Walker IV. Great nieces, Emariya Hatter, Jada Walker, and Jazz Walker. Great nephew Jaylon Walker. Special cousin Dorcas R. Gaddis, friend Ms. Josey Jacobs, and former spouse Terethia Walker and a host of family, and friends too numerous count.
Viewing: Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 6PM-8PM, Crowder Funeral Home, 1645 E. Main St., League City, TX 77573. Service: Friday, September 30, 2022 at 12:00PM at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delaney Road, La Marque, TX. 77568
Burial will be at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Fwy., Webster, TX 77598.
Larry's favorite color is purple. In lieu of flowers please donate to PVILCA, Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association (PVILCA) 4219 Roseneath Dr., Houston, Texas 77021 (713) 747-3764 / email:pvilca1940@yahoo.com
