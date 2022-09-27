Larry Phillips Walker

LEAGUE CITY — Larry Phillips Walker is a very loving Son, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Uncle, and friend to many. Larry gained his heavenly wings on September 20, 2022.

Larry was born on May 13, 1948 in Waco, Texas. He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church in Waco, TX. and was baptized by the late Rev. L. H. McCloney. Larry participated in Sunday School, Youth Choir, The Goodwill chorus, Young People's Department (YPD) and was a member of the Richard Allen Men's Service Unit (RAMSU).

