Karolyn Kucera Bowles, age 84, died September 19, 2019 in San Antonio. She was born on May 8, 1935 in Dallas to Henry Peyton Kucera and Carolyn Lucille Fears Kucera.
Karolyn is preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn Kucera; her parents; and her husband of 37 years, The Rev. Robert (Bob) Brigham Bowles, Jr. Karolyn is survived by her daughter, Kelsey Kucera Bowles Skiba, and her husband, Jeff, of Boerne, TX; son, Johnson Brigham Bowles, and his wife, Nelly, of Mexico City; and grandchildren, Zach Skiba, Martha Zarina Martinez, and Sebastian Martinez.
Karolyn graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas, and later from the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. After college, she worked for Neiman-Marcus Travel Bureau.
In 1963 she married Robert Brigham Bowles, Jr. and moved to Virginia, where she worked for Pan American Airlines while Bob was in seminary. In 1965 they returned to Dallas, when Bob joined the staff of the Church of the Incarnation. A year later their twins were born.
In 1975 they moved to Texas City, where Bob was Rector at St. George’s Episcopal Church. When not busy with the twins or substitute teaching, Karolyn was an active member of Needle Nuts, Civic Club, Rotary Anns, Texas City Historical Society, Galveston Historical Society and Jr. League of Galveston. In 1995, Bob retired, and they moved to Dallas.
Karolyn enjoyed traveling, volunteering, many crafts and gardening. But above all she was a people person. She loved entertaining and being with friends. She was a volunteer and member of numerous charitable organizations and clubs, including the Altar Guild at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, THE Sewing Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, Dallas Woman’s Club, Craig Class, Village Review, Jr. League, and Antiquers.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the chapel at Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 8011 Douglas Ave., Dallas, TX 75225. A reception will follow at the church. In memory of Karolyn’s standout wardrobe, guests are welcome to wear colorful clothes. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church; St. George’s Episcopal Church in Texas City, 510 - 13th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590; or the charity of your choice.
