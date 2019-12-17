George Spencer Dodson aka Coach TREETOP, 75, of Friendswood TX passed away on December 13, 2019 in Navasota, TX. He was born on October 27, 1944 to Bennie Ruth and Lester Dodson. He was married to Joy Thompson Dodson for 39 years.
Treetop began his working career as a pipefitter and then for the last 30 years he worked independently as an Industrial Inspector in most of the chemical plants and refineries in the area. He also worked in Alaska, New Hampshire, Louisiana, Ohio and North Carolina among others. He held certifications as an ASQ Mechanical Inspector and Quality Auditor, AWS Certified Welding Inspector and API Storage Tank/Piping/Pressure Vessel Inspector.
He was a proud member of the Nassau Bay Men’s Group for the last 29 years. He rarely missed his Monday night meetings. He was a member of the Dickinson
Masonic Lodge 1324. Treetop was an avid sports fan. If someone was kicking, hitting or throwing a ball he was watching. He coached youth football, basketball and baseball in Dickinson and League City for 20 years never missing a season. He loved his Dallas Cowboys, the Astros and the Rockets. After retiring at age 70 his favorite activity in the morning was to read the newspaper, drink coffee, pet the dog while working the crossword puzzle and then “see what the day brings after my nap”.
He was preceded in death by both parents; his loving grandmother, Henry Mae; and both of his sons, Shane and Sam.
Treetop is survived by his wife, Joy; grandson, Manuel Spencer Dodson; brother, Ben Dodson and his wife Nancy; sister, Mary and husband George Fraggos; and brother, Morgan Cheek. Also many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins that loved him dearly.
Tree’s favorite charity was The WheelHouse, PO Box 920, Deer Park TX 77536, www.TheWheelHouseInc.com.
Spencer's obituary will be posted on the Forest Park East website at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/webster-tx/george-dodson-8961544
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.