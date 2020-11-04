LAMARQUE — On June 5, 1969, a beautiful baby girl, Jennifer Marie Bernstine was born to Willie Lee Bernstine and David O'Neal Sr., at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas. She was a product of the Galveston Independent School District. She loved the Tors and always showed her school spirit. Jennifer was a proud 1987 Ball High School graduate.
Having a strong family of Christian love, Jennifer confessed Christ at an early age, and was baptized at Saint Savior Church in Houston, TX. Later she united with Saint Luke Baptist Church in Galveston, TX. No matter what obstacles she faced in life, she knew Jesus was on her side.
Jennifer equipped herself with the necessary tools to enter the work area, being a nurturing at heart she began her health care career; the high call of caring became her daily motto, as she enriched her patients' lives. She was a valuable employee going the extra mile to make sure her patients were taken care of. She later took her career into a different direction. She began working in the restaurant industry. She was a manager at Burger King and Popeyes giving dutiful service.
Jennifer had a wonderful jovial persona. Her radiant smile brought joy to so many hearts. She loved her family unconditionally and loved spending quality time with them. She enjoyed laughing and having a good time. Her smile, voice and touch will be tremendously missed by her family and friends. But her vibrant memory will live on in the hearts of all those who loved her.
On October 26, 2020, Jennifer Marie Bernstine bid this old-world adieu as she entered eternal rest. She was preceded in death by her father, David O'Neal Sr.; her grandfather, Glenn A. Mason Sr.; and other loved ones. Mourning her departure, yet cherishing her memories are her loving mother, Willie Lee Bernstine; husband, Dennis Triplett; sons, Dominique Jack (Wonderful Hill) La'Keith Jack (Prisha Thompson); sisters, Jacqueline R. Salters, Tammy Freeman, Ruby Green(Eugene),Jamesha L. Goodner (Dwayne Brown Sr.),Callie R. Dunbar (Charles); brothers, David O'Neal (Coretha), Philip O'Neal (Sandra), Clifton O'Neal (Charlotte); one grand-son, Kane Jack; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11am with a chapel service to begin at 1pm. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (Facing hwy3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300. Services will be live streamed on our Facebook web page.
