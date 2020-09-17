Was the 15th child born in the union of Joseph Simpson Sr. (late) and Joyce Simpson (late) on Sept. 1, 1966 in Galveston, TX. He was a lifelong resident of Galveston Island. Adrian Simpson departed this life on Friday, Sept. 11. 2020 at the young age of 54 at University of Texas Branch, after a sudden illness. He was surrounded by his family members. He answered the call and will receive his crown of glory.
Adrian was employed as a cook with Allen’s and Simps’s Restaurant. He was very devoted to his family and friends . His presence will surely be missed by all who knew him.
Adrian is preceded in death by his parents , Joseph & Joyce Simpson, four brothers , Joseph Simpson. Elton Simpson, Thomas Simpson, and Paul Simpson, niece Senitha Simpson, nephews Raymond Allen Jr. and Gregory Radin Jr.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories: His loving and endearing partner of 35 +years Linda Cannon; two brothers, Alfred (Sandra) Simpson of Texas City, Reginald (Kimberly) of Houston. nine sisters, Mary (Lawrence) Franklin , Linda (David) Guidry, Rita (late Raymond) Allen, Janet Noel, of Galveston. Patricia (Maurice) Hogues, Pamela (late Gregory Sr.), of LaMarque, Beverly (David) Matthews, Angela ( Nathan) Norman, of Texas City, Janice Simpson of Clear Lake, sister-in-law Almeda Simpson of Galveston.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 with viewing at 1:00pm and services at 2:00pm at St. John Baptist Church, located at 2917 Sealy St, Galveston, TX.
