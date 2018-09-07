Ofelia Reza Castro

GALVESTON—Ofelia Reza Castro, 89, of Galveston died Wednesday September 7, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

Stanley Robert Clowers

GALVESTON—Stanley Robert Clowers, 76, of Galveston, died Saturday August 25, 2018 at UTMB Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Dawn Rollins

GALVESTON—Dawn Rollins of Galveston died Saturday September 1, 2018 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com

Angel Miguel Molina

GALVESTON—Angel Miguel Molina, 21, of Galveston died Tuesday September 4, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.

