HOUSTON — George Edward Van Etten died March 30, 2021, in Houston, TX, with his wife and children by his side. His death was caused by an accident doing something he loved, riding the bike trails he frequented almost daily.
He was born May 27, 1951, in Redwood City, CA, to Glenna Newell and George Gilbert Van Etten, Jr. He was raised by his grandparents, Hilda Hill and George G. Van Etten, Sr. in Galveston and attended Ball High School with the class of ‘69.
George served three years with distinction in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict. He received commendations for his dedication and bravery including the Combat Action Ribbon and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.
After he returned from military service, he attended Sam Houston State University.
George worked in the hospitality industry most of his career beginning with management of a United Inns property in Houston, and most notably, The Galvez Hotel, Tremont House in Galveston, and Cibolo Creek Ranch in Marfa, TX. He also managed properties in Naples and Marco Island, FL. During his career in this industry, George was very well respected and selflessly mentored many. As an asset manager, he spent his last years overseeing the Lely Ranch in the Big Bend area of West Texas.
George is survived by his wife of 24 years, Debbi (Debora Turner Van Etten), his daughter, Kristen Van Etten Hyder and husband Marc E. Hyder, sons, Austin N. Rau and Landon N. Van Etten, grandchildren, Kason, Kamden and Karlisle Hyder, sister, Karen Van Etten, mother-in law, Virginia Pedigo Turner, brother in laws and sister in laws, Paul and Lisa Turner, Angie Drakos Turner, Greg and Pam Turner, Mike and Lisa Radike, nieces and nephews, Kelly Turner-Lepicovsky, Abby Turner- Lutostanski, Ethan Radike, Alex Radike, Madison Radike, and Jack Turner, as well as many other relatives and very special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, his granddaughter, Kollyns Grace Hyder and brother-in-law, William (Bill) Turner.
To celebrate George’s life a memorial service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Road, Houston, TX 77024 at 1 pm on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
