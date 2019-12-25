HOUSTON—George Washington Brown, 70, departed this life on December 17, 2019, at Houston Hospice.
A native of Galveston he was a graduate of Central High School and was a Furniture Re-finisher and Landscaper.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Maudesta Brown, sisters, Queen Sylvia and B.J. Long; and brothers, Elijah and Melvin Brown Jr.
George’s memory and ongoing legacy will live in the hearts, minds, and spirits of those who survive him; his loving and devoted daughter, Elicia Brown-Dunn (Karl); grandchildren Jarred and Jarrielle Dunn; great-grandchild Cadynce Dunn; brothers, Hermann, David, and Roland Brown (Althea); sisters, Marcelline Gipson, Pat Fuller, Maudesta Lilly, Rosa Banks (Willie), Orsa Lee Dauchon, Roberta Crawford (Paul), and Kathy Smith. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, friends and neighbors to cherish his beloved memory.
The family of George invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM at West Point Baptist Church with Pastor Kerry W. Tillmon officiating.
