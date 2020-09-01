The life of Virgil is not - How he died? But How He lived? He was born January 24, 1950 to Walter and Virgie Henderson. He was nurtured by his family where he was taught the golden rules, manners, and values. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He is a product of the Galveston Independent School District; he completed his education at Central High School class of 1968. After high school he entered into the Army June 17, 1969 and was honorably discharged February 11, 1972. He worked at Martin Mills Stream - 30 years.
Virgil Henderson departed this life on August 23, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Nancy Henderson; sister Walter Dell Howard; brother Leon Henderson (Hazell); family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Wynn Funeral Home; followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 a.m.
