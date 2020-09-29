Randy Lee Mitchell age 67 of Texas City died Friday September 25, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Houston.
Randy was born May 10, 1953 in Leon, Iowa. He was a retired plumber with hobbies of cooking, barbecuing with friends and fishing. He loved God and music. He and his wife enjoyed going to church with their friend Russell Dalton at Moody Methodist Church. They also enjoyed volunteer work at the BPOE # 126 and working in the kitchen where Randy was an officer.
Randy is preceded in death by his father Kenneth Eugene Mitchell. Survivors include his beloved wife Pamela Ann Mitchell; his mother Ruth May Seller Mitchell; mother in law Annabell Heiningway; sisters, Donna Baggerly (Duke), Sandy Seller (Butch) and Judy Scanlon (Ted); daughters Rebecca Riggs (Carl) and Kelly Stull ; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice and Mainland Medical Center Dr.s and staff for their care and compassion.
Memorials may be sent to the BPOE # 126 at 1518 Tremont Galveston, Texas 77550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.