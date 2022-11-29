Mary Regina Gina Ploss

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Mary Regina (Gina) Mobley Ploss, 67, met Jesus face-to-face on November 24, 2022 at her home in League City, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held 11 A.M., Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 — 11 A.M., Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Gina was born April 10, 1955, in Jackson, Mississippi. She came to Texas when she was 2 to be treated at UTMB for a blood disease. Her family moved to Texas City, where Gina attended all her schooling, graduating from Texas City High School in 1973. She also met the love of her life, Ansel, and they raised a beautiful family. She will be remembered as Jesus-loving, people-loving, an avid scrapbooker and Amazon shopper.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Wallace (Rex) Mobley, Dorothy Claire Johannessen; husband, Henning Johannessen; sister, Diane Strain and husband Daniel Strain, sister-in-law Debbie Starkey, and recently her sister Wallis Adams and mother-in-law Myra Dellolio. Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Ansel Ploss. Sons, Joshua Dixon, wife Ayvrie and children Ashlyn and Jace; Adam Dixon, wife Sharon, and children Mason and Colton; Jack Ploss, and wife Jennifer; Her brothers, Rex “Buzzy” Mobley, and wife Anne, Geir Johannessen and wife Mimi; In-laws Jack and Margaret Ploss, and Bill and Betty Blankenship; Brother-in-law, Bill Adams. Brother-in-law, Greg Ploss. Brother-in-law, Michael Patterson, wife Wendy; Sister-in-law, Nancy Patterson, and sister-in-law, Regina Oliphant, and husband Gordon. She was also very proud of the multitude of nieces and nephews, who are too many to count! And of course, her beloved Great Dane, Bella Sue.
The family would especially like to thank her best friend of 62 years, Paula Smith, for taking her to chemo treatments and doctor appointments, and spending countless hours just being with her.
Pallbearers are Joshua Dixon, Adam Dixon, Jack Ploss, Glen Kelley, Daniel Strain and Christopher Ploss. Memorials can be made to Great Dane Rescue of Southeast Texas, 16516 Camino Real #403, Houston, Texas 77062.
