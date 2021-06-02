GALVESTON — Elvira Rios was born on August 13, 1929 and left this earth peacefully to be with the Lord on May 31, 2021. She passed away at her home surrounded by family at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose, and son, Juan.
Elvira was born in Zaragoza, Mexico. She lived here in the US since 1950 and gained her citizenship in 1989. She worked and retired from UTMB. Elvira was dedicated to her faith and was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, St. Patrick's Church and Holy Rosary Church. She served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Patrick's Church. She was also a member of the Damas of Guadalupe for 50 plus years.
She was a dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, family member and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in her home where she lived for almost 50 years.
Elvira is survived by her four sons: Ruben, Larry, Marco Antonio, and Jose Rios; three daughters: Ana Jaramillo, Martha Branson, and Leticia Sablan; 16 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Elvira's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Elvira's son, Marco; and grandchildren: Jasmine Rios, Alfred Reyna, Christopher Rios, Tony Jaramillo, and Alex Quintero. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, Xavier Quintero, Elias Reyna III, Justin Rios, and JJ Manzo.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Elvira's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.