Evelyn Jean Jolly of Texas City, TX died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Conroe, TX.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Visitation will be from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service being officiated by Pastor Wayne Clement. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Evelyn was born in Bellville, Texas on March 11, 1932 to Ardona and Roman Mewis. They moved from Bellville to Texas City in December 1936.
Evelyn lived a full and meaningful life as a citizen of Texas City. She loved sewing, cooking, baseball, and singing in the choir. She was an active member of Memorial Lutheran church and spent many hours with her sewing and cooking friends and her pastor. After her love for her children and family, she had an enduring love of Texas City. Evelyn worked as a legal secretary, construction secretary and as city secretary to two mayors, Emmett Lowry and Charles T. Doyle. Her position as secretary to the mayors instilled the love and passion that she had for Texas City, the civil servants of the city and her residents.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Jolly, brother Harry and Dolores Mewis and most recently her sister Joyce and Doyle Beard.
Evelyn is survived by her children and grandchildren, Gerald Jolly and wife Patty from The Woodlands, TX and their children, Krystin and Kelsey; son, Brian Jolly and wife Melani from Gulf Shores, AL and their children, Brock and Brant and daughter Brenda Ramlow and husband Clay from Austin, TX and their children, Chase and Paige. Evelyn is also survived by her brother, Earl Mewis and sister, Marcine Benoit from Texas City, TX.
Evelyn’s inner strength and faith in God has touched all that have known her, and she will be missed by all.
Special thanks from the family to the staff and caregivers at Village Care Homes in Conroe, TX for their kindness and tender care.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation to the M.D. Anderson Cancer of Houston in honor of Joyce Beard and Marcine Benoit (survivor).
