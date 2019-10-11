LA MARQUE—The family of Leo Clark III invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Monday, October 14, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church (316 S Pine, Texas City, TX). Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Leo IV; mother, Robbie Clark; brother, Vincent (Jessica); grandmother, Evelyn, and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
