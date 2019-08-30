Loving dad, brother, son and friend Gordon Elliott Davenport Jr., passed away August 25, 2019. Service is 10 a.m., Friday, September 6 at Friendswood United Methodist Church. Arrangements and condolences are handled by Jeter Funeral Home: jeterfuneralhome.com. A loving tribute to Gordon will be published soon.
