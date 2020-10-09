Oletha Jeanette McCabe, 91, of Dickinson, Texas passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Jeanette was born to loving parents Troy and Ethel Young in Red Springs, Texas on November 8, 1928. They lived on the family farm until her father got a Job at Humble Oil Company and moved the family to Baytown in 1929. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1947 and Lee College in 1949. She went to work at General Electric in Houston, Texas as a bookkeeper. She met her husband, Joe McCabe, of LaPorte in 1949. They were married in 1950. They made their home in Kemah, Texas where they raised their three children. They owned Kemah Auto Supply and later Dickinson Auto Salvage. After Joe passed suddenly in 1979, Jeanette remained in Kemah working at Kemah City Hall as a tax collector until she retired. As Kemah continued to grow, Jeanette decided to move to Dickinson, Texas in 2001. Jeanette loved flowers and spent most of her time working in her yard. Her yard was admired by everyone. She took up oil painting as a hobby. Her home was filled with her beautiful paintings. Jeanette was proceeded in Death by her Parents, her husband, Joe, Sister-in-law, Frances Merritt, Brothers-in-law, Dr. Ed Merritt, Wilbur Wetzel and Willie Hanley. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Thompson and husband, George, her son, Bryan McCabe and wife, Maureen, and son, Eddie McCabe, her sister Neva Jo Maloy and husband, Bob, her sister-in-law, Margie Scott and husband, Barry and sister-in-law, Kneothia Smith and husband, Donnie. She also left a legacy of grandchildren and great grandchildren: Grandsons Danny Thompson and wife, Amy, Jeremy Thompson and wife, LaNae and Andrew Thompson and wife, Audra and Great Grandchildren Micah, Addison, Justice, Logan and Ada Sue Thompson, and another great grandson due next spring. She is also survived by several loving nephews and nieces as well as a host of friends in Kemah and Seabrook.
A visitation for Jeanette will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 10:00 am, at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, Texas. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm, with Pastor David Wright Officiating. Interment will be at Seabrook Cemetery in Seabrook, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be Danny Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Andrew Thompson, George Thompson, Rusty Jordan and Jody Bilancich. Acting as honorary pallbearer is Steve Fernandez and Logan Thompson. Donations may be made to The National Wildlife Federation, www.nwf.org. 1-800-332-4949.
Our deepest appreciation goes to Serenity Gardens Memory Care and Assisted Living facility, Rusty Jordan, and all of the loving and caring staff who cared so deeply for our mother over the past three years. They became her family for which we will ever be thankful. Our gratitude also goes to Traditions Hospice staff, Kendell and Sophie for keeping Mother comfortable during her final days.
