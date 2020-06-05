Walter Lyons Merriman, Jr, 78 of Bandera, Texas, passed away on May 8, 2020, in San Antonio. He was born in Galveston, Texas, on October 18, 1941, to Walter Lyons and Evelyn Mae Merriman, Sr.
He attended school in Galveston, Texas, and was a graduate of Ball High School, and also a graduate of North Texas State College, then went on to retire as an Chemical Process Operator from Union Carbide in Texas City, Texas, in 1997.
Walter is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Ann Wagner. Walter is survived by his sons, David Merriman and wife, Joy; Douglas Merriman and granddaughters; Morgan Merriman and Danielle and husband Ryan Krajceck and; great grandchildren, Audrey and Ryan Krajceck.
Burial was on May 31 at West Prong Cemetery in Medina, Texas.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Kris Boykin, the Lohman family, and Scott Wyly, all of whom were greatly admired and sincerely appreciated by Walter.
