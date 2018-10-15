Dorris Boddeker Fuchs, born September 19, 1923 in Galveston, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved children on October 14, 2018.
Funeral mass service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 18, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 17, 2018 with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
A proud BOI, she graduated from Ball High School in 1942. She went on to attend and graduate from the prestigious Hockaday Junior College in 1944 and The University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She taught first grade at Sam Houston Elementary School in Galveston and in Fort Worth, where her husband completed his internship. Upon returning to Texas City, the couple were blessed with five children.
She was a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, United States Daughters of 1812- Captain James Asbury Joint Chapter of Houston, National Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists- La Salle Chapter of Houston, Magna Charter Dames, Red Cross of Galveston, Texas Historical Commission, Galveston Medical Auxiliary, Texas City Heritage Association, Texas City Teen Club, and the Cotillion Club of Texas City. She was also a charter member of the Texas City Art League. She served as board member for Moore Memorial Library of Texas City, the Civic Club of Texas City, and Gulf National Banks of Texas City, which later became Texas First Bank. She held the title of Sustainer for the Junior League of Galveston and was Vice President of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, also serving as Group Leader and a member of the State Board of Galveston Group. She served on the Advisory Board for College of the Mainland and on the State Board of the Lone Star of Galveston. She founded Saint Anne’s Altar Society at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, was founder and first president of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary at Danforth Hospital, and founded and served as a charter board member for the first daycare in Texas City, the Texas City Day Nursery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Eugene and Mable C. Boddeker, husband Carl J. Fuchs, M.D., and their eldest daughter, Eugenia Fuchs Skarke and sister, Ruth Boddeker VanZandt.
She is survived by four children, Josephine Fuchs Cornwell and husband Tom, Carl J. Fuchs, Jr, M.D. and wife Bertha, Margaret Ruth Fuchs and Kerry Mooney, and Louis Andrew Fuchs and Marc Nicolai. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Michael Skarke and wife Alyssa, Stephen Skarke and wife Heather, Katie Skarke, Josephine Julia Cornwell Allison and husband Brian, Andrew Cornwell and wife Caroline, Carolina Fuchs Valenzuela and husband Luis, Joseph Fuchs, and Carl Fuchs III and fiancé Chasity Whitley. She was also blessed with five great grandchildren, Lily Eugenia Skarke, Hudson Skarke, and Sophia, Maria Elissa, and Inez Valenzuela, and other nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Michael Skarke, Stephen Skarke, Andrew Cornwell, Joseph Fuchs, Carl Fuchs III, Otis Carrell, and Evan Corwin. Honorary Pallbearers include Mary Ellen Doyle, Darlene Hutchinson, Mamie Dudley, Sally Steirnberg, and the late Ruth Lionti and Nell Head.
The family would like to thank Patricia Woodkins, Sybil Oliver, and Pat Jones for caring for Mrs. Fuchs, as well as her many loving friends for their support and lifelong friendships.
