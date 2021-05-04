DICKINSON — Mrs. Lillian Myrtle Carr, passed from this life Friday, April 30, 2021, in Dickinson.
Born April 22, 1925, Mrs. Carr had been a longtime resident of Galveston County. Lillian had worked as a salesclerk for Wieners and the Dollar Store for over 40 years. She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening. As well as playing Bingo and Dominoes and going horseback riding. She loved animals and especially loved her grandkids but will best be remembered for her sense of humor and her Choctaw temper.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Eban and Martha Ann (Trivett) Best; son, Butch (Edson) Carr.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Carr and partner, Connie; daughters, Sylvia Coleman, Deborah Lira and husband, David Rankin; daughter-in-law, Millie Carr; grandchildren, Ronnie Coleman and wife, Amanda, Shellie Long and husband, Rob, Eric Coleman, Curtis Carr and wife, Sarah, Russell Carr and wife, Lisa; great grandchildren, Demi Mckeand and husband, Lukas, Krista Long, Tyler Long, Elizabeth Carr, Samantha Carr; great-great grandson, Bryson Mckeand; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Michael Dwyer officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.