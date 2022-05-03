GALVESTON — Allie Ruth Jones Hiles went to be with our Lord on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Galveston. Allie was born September 19, 1932 in Waco, Texas to Mary Maria “Mary” Yongue and James Coleman “Coley” Jones. She grew up in Coryell County and attended country schools at Ater, Levita, and Purmela. The family moved to Harman and she graduated from Gatesville High School in 1949. After High School she went to Texas State College for Women for three semesters then transferred to The University of Texas. She graduated from UT in January 1953 with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education.
She taught the remainder of that school year at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. The next year she taught in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she met Willard Hiles, who was in the Air Force. They married in June of 1954, and he was then transferred to Fairfield, California. They lived there and she taught thru Christmastime when they were transferred to Salina, Kansas. William Thomas was born to them in Salina in 1955.
In 1956 Willard was discharged and they moved to Wilmington, Illinois. James Arthur was born in 1956. Allie Ruth was a stay at home mom, very active in the boys’ school, sports, and church activities. She went back to teaching in 1964 and taught or was Librarian until she retired in 1991. After retiring, she and Willard traveled a lot, visited their grandchildren often in Kansas and cruised many times. She has been in every state except Washington State. She loved playing card games and Mahjong.
She has spent many hours doing genealogy for her own family and friends. Allie Ruth and Willard moved to Galveston in 2001 and have many friends there. She and Willard were faithful members of Moody Methodist Church. Allie Ruth was a member of Daughters of the Nile.
Allie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Willard Hiles and her brother, James Coleman Jones, Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory son William and wife Michelle; son James; grandson Andrew and wife Jessica; granddaughter Abigail and husband John; great-grandaughters Avery Hiles and Eleanor Hiles; Sister-in-Law Jean Hiles; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In her honor, a visitation will be held at 10 am, with a funeral service at 11:00 am, on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Moody Methodist Church, with Reverend Alicia Besser, Reverend Bert Bagley and Reverend Lance Anaya officiating.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital Galveston.
