GALVESTON —
Wallace Joseph Melancon Jr., went home to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning August 18, 2021. He was born September 29, 1957, in Galveston, Texas to Wallace Sr., and Willie Mae Melancon. Wallace Jr., graduated from Ball High School and graduated Culinary School at Galveston College.
He leaves behind daughters: Cheronda McDaniel (Andre), Wanesha Melancon-Carlyle (Randy), and Angel Melancon; sons: Phillip Dickison and Christopher Melancon (Prestina); grandchildren: Markiese Garrett, Stelisha Blevins, and Imari Carlyle; a special and devoted friend, Lisa Bailey; his brother, Minister Terry Melancon (Jacque); and a host of family and loved ones.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. at West Point Baptist Church in Galveston with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Kerry W. Tillmon is the pastor and Minister Terry Melancon will eulogize.
