HITCHCOCK — Mary Agnes Pohler Fassetta, a resident of Hitchcock, Texas, passed from this life on February 24, 2021. She was born February 25, 1926, to Otto B. and Mary Ann Baumgartner Pohler in Texas City, Texas. Mary Agnes had one brother, John Douglas Pohler, married to Ann Pohler. Mary Agnes married Jack Fassetta on December 30, 1945. Their three children are Patricia Ann Fassetta Regini, Jack Michael Fassetta, and Dennis James Fassetta, married to Janice Bennett Fassetta. She had six grandchildren, Michael James Fassetta (Kim), Lane Bethany Fassetta Jacobsen (Alex), Bennett James Fassetta, John Dennis Fassetta (Brittney), Luke J. Fassetta (Teresa), and Sabra L. Fassetta. There are also six great-grandchildren, David Watson, Rocco Fassetta, Milo Jacobsen, Jack Jacobsen, Charlie Fassetta, James Fassetta, Lucy Fassetta.
Mary Agnes was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Hitchcock, Texas, since her marriage to Jack in 1945. During her childhood, she was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Texas City, Texas. She served as President of Our Lady of Lourdes Altar Society, assisted in the organization of the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine for Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in the 1950's and taught CCD classes. Mary Agnes also served as Eucharistic Minister for several years in Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.
Mary Agnes also served as a member of the National Association of Legal Assistants. Under the National Association of Legal Assistants, in 1978, she was the first person in Galveston County, Texas, to complete the requirements and the testing to become a Certified Legal Assistant; this certification has been maintained by continuing legal education and is still in effect. As a charter member of the Legal Assistants Division of the State Bar of Texas, Mrs. Fassetta served on various committees.
Was a member of the National and Galveston County Legal Secretaries Associations, and through the National Association of Legal Secretaries received the Professional Legal Secretary designation in 1974.
She had been employed by Pan American Refining Company (now BP-Amoco), Hitchcock Independent School District, Tin Smelter, and in 1967 accepted a position as a Legal Secretary in the law firm of Markwell, Stubbs, Decker, Dalehite & Youngblood, where worked for approximately 20 years. Loving to stay abreast of new technologies in the world of computers, and after her retirement from the law firm, she worked on a part-time basis in the Mayor's office for the City of Texas City, Texas, and as Administrative Assistant at Texas First Bank, Texas City, Texas.
She was a devoted, loving wife, mother and grandmother, and nothing in her business responsibilities ever came before her caring and supporting her family, each of whom she cherished and loved beyond measure.
In her honor a funeral mass was held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Hitchcock, Texas. Entombment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
