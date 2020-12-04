DICKINSON —
Delma Diana Alaniz, 59, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Dickinson, TX surrounded by her family. Delma was born on June 22, 1961 in Rio Grande City, Texas to her loving parents Nicolas Riojas and Marcela Montalvo Riojas.
Delma is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Tiburcio Alaniz, daughter Amanda Alaniz and partner Juan Rodriguez, Jr., son Armando Alaniz and wife Lisa, sister Irene Gomez and husband Richard. Grandchildren left to cherish Delma's hugs and blessings include Armando Alaniz, Jr., Adrian Alaniz, Alyana Alaniz, Nicolas Rodriguez, Isabela Rodriguez, Gabriel Rodriguez, Liliana Rodriguez and many other relatives and close friends.
Delma will be remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a friend to everyone, always welcoming with open arms. Delma's profound and never-ending faith guided her throughout her life.
She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future- Proverbs 31:25
A visitation will be held for Delma on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, Texas at 9:00 am. A Rosary will be said in her honor beginning at 12:00 am followed by a funeral service at 1:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.