Clifford Davis, Jr., 67, received his call into eternal rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories sons, Brian (Tiffany), Benard of Fort Worth, TX, Anthony of Houston, TX. Mother of his children, Barbara Davis Brown; godson/nephew, Raymond Smith (Tosheia) of DeSoto, TX; sister, Beverly Otems-Filer of Texas City, TX; 7 grandkids, a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of New Life Missionary Baptist Church, 821 Laurel St., La Marque, TX 77568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.