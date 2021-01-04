TEXAS CITY — Judy Norwood, age 72, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Emken-Linton Funeral Home. www.emkenlinton.com
SANTA FE — Elaine Green, age 92, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
GALVESTON — James Gitrey, age 61, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuarty. 409 762-8470
SANTA FE — Cynthia Jane Spiers, age 75, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
SANTA FE — Troy Landis Turner, age 37, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.