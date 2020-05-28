Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. SE winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.