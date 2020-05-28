With great sadness, we announce that Robert Jeremy Monroe, 40, born on July 11, 1979 in Galveston, Texas passed on May 18th, 2020 in Galveston, Texas. He was preceded in death by Lucille Clay, Joanne Watkins, Debra Monroe, and Timothy Monroe. He is survived by father, Richard Benton Monroe, Jr; stepmother, Debbie Monroe; brother, Richard B. Monroe, III; sisters, Elizabeth Monroe Christina Duarte, Megan Monroe and a whole bunch of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Robert’s family will receive visitors from 1:00 until 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 30, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, in Galveston. A celebration of life BBQ potluck cookout will follow at Christina’s house in Texas City.
It's with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we say goodbye to a loving brother, son, father, uncle, nephew, cousin and husband. Robbie Monroe was the best brother and most loyal friend anyone could ever ask for.
If you were a part of Robbie's life, there is no doubt that you have numerous memories that you'll hold close to your heart forever. You were always greeted with a big ole smile (that never seemed to leave his face) and a tight meaningful hug like no other. Good 'Ole slaps on the back as you know he always had your back. You were always laughing at the good and bad times in life. "It'll be alright!"
If you were lucky enough then you know that sitting back having a few cold ones together until tears of laughter rolled down your faces are the memories that we will remember forever.
Robert loved working as a Longshoreman at ILA Local 20. He was well respected and hard-working, all the chick's loved him. No one was able to say no to him. That face, those eyes, that charm, boy he got his way every time. "Aw Come on, I'm your brother." We will cherish all the amazing memories forever.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help with funeral expenses. Donations can be called in or dropped off at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston Texas. 409-763-2475
We also have set up this gofundme.com/f/robmonroegalveston account to help offset the expenses that come with such a tragic and unexpected loss. Any donations left over will go to his 18-year-old son Lil Robbie, Robert Monroe.
The family is sincerely grateful for your help during this incredibly difficult time.
"Aw, It'll be alright."
