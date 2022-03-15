HITCHCOCK — Wanda June Holzworth, 87, of Hitchcock, passed away March 10, 2022, in Texas City. She was born January 22, 1935, in Milam Co, Texas, to Wiley W. and Ima Jean Senn, Sr. Wanda graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in Houston in 1953. She was a resident of Hitchcock for 52 years, joining the First Baptist Church of Hitchcock in 1970. She was a GA/ACTEENS leader and member of WMU.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Holzworth, Jr.; parents, brother, Wiley William Senn, Jr. and granddaughter Melanie Corbin. Wanda is survived by a daughter: Gina Gale Heffernan (Jack) of Henderson, Texas; three sons, George Alan Armstrong of Henderson, Texas, David Armstrong (Donna Marie) of Dickinson, and Scott Armstrong (Eva) of Hitchcock; a sister: Patricia Ann Abshire of Atascocita; two brothers: Doyle Eugene Senn of Houston and Larry Kenneth Senn (Joy) of Porter; ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Friday March 18, 2022 at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A Service will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Galveston County Church, in Hitchcock, with Pastor Taylor Wehlre officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Thompson, Carl Grossman, Eric Armstrong, Daniel Silva, Justin Bailey and David Bohn.
