Edward C. Seymour, Jr. passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 84. We are sad to see him go and will miss him dearly.
He was the only son born to Edward and Jessie Seymour on June 16, 1935 in Chicago Illinois and has a loving sister Joanne Sommers who he leaves behind.
He married Jacquelyn R Snow, born in St. Louis Missouri, on August 29, 1959 in Houston at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel church, they resided in the Louisiana and Texas area for their 60 plus years of marriage.
He is survived by his wife and his four children and spouses Edie, Scott, Chris, Karen, Jennifer, Robert, Robin and Mark. He has fourteen grandchildren, Megan, Mary Kate, Emily, Kade, Jacob, Travis, Matthew, Eric, Michael, Ethan, Andrew, Cooper, Jillian, and Naomi, and two great grand-children, Amelia and Hannah. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jessie and Thomas.
He served in both the Korean conflict as an infantry radio operator and Vietnam conflict as a helicopter pilot in the US Army. After leaving the Army he worked for Tennessee Gas Pipeline also as a helicopter pilot and when retired in 1995 had accumulated over 10,000 flight hours in both fixed and rotary wing aircraft. He lived a life where he truly did what he loved and had great passion for, and taught others the value of initiative and hard work.
Due to the Covid-19 and related restrictions the family will schedule his funeral mass during the June to July time frame with the anticipation of final resting place to be at the Veteran’s cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Research.
