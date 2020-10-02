Steven Wayne Hammonds, 50, of San Leon died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Steve was born New Years Day 1970 in Rockford, Illinois to William “Bill” and Helen (Verdier) Hammonds. True to his Irish heritage, he married Kelly Denise Johnson on St. Patrick’s Day, 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kelly, of San Leon; daughters Dlayna (Ryan) Ainsworth and Emily Hammonds also of San Leon; and his beloved granddaughters Rayna and Iris; and honorary daughter, Valerie Keffel of Fresno, CA. Steve is also survived by his father Bill (Jackie) Hammonds of Jacksonville, Arkansas and his brothers Timothy (Shannon) Hammonds and Eric Holloway also of Jacksonville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Helen Shefflet, his father-in-law Cecil Johnson, and his mother-in-law Joyce Johnson.
Steve graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1988. He was a family man who cared for “his girls” very much. He enjoyed cooking and fishing in his spare time. Steve and his family loved animals, and would take family trips to Zoos.
Cremation will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held in Steve’s home for family and friends Saturday, October 10, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.