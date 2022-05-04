Winfred Clark "Wink" Chamberlain

Will Rogers is often quoted "I joked about every prominent man of my time, but I never met a man I didn't like". W.R. mused that as an epitaph he would be able to admire through eternity. On April 7, 2022 he was joined by another amiable Cherokee, Winfred C. Chamberlain II. Known as "Wink", He was born on March 1, 1921 to Ethel O'Neil Chamberlain and Winfred C. Chamberlain I in Houston, TX.
Wink's parents were new to Texas... originally hailing from Vinita, OK. Wink was descended from Cherokee missionaries and school teachers. When Wink's dad died in 1929, Ethel taught school at Elliot Elementary and was registrar at San Jacinto Night School in Houston to stay in Texas during the Stock Crash and the Great Depression. He graduated from Jefferson Davis High in 11th grade and went to Rice University during the tuition free time for 3 years. Against his mom's, wishes that he finish his degree, when Pearl Harbor was bombed by Japan, Wink enlisted in the Navy. He had worked on electrical systems on ships and dreamed of sailing on the USS Houston. The Navy sent him to Boot Camp, Navigation School, Midshipman school, and gunnery school. He stationed at the Point Fermin Lighthouse to maintain the then secret radar station. Lt. JG. Wink was tapped for amphibious duty as Skipper on a LCT in the Pacific. His 12 man crew played a critical logistic role to get supplies from the bigger LST to the beach through the shallows. At 23 he had naval challenges common in war as well as teaching his crew that is was okay to put gravy on rice instead of sugar! After the war, the utility nature of the LCT's put it in demand for ammunition disposal and island hopping. Wink's was decommissioned and later sold to France for use in Viet Nam. Only one LCT survives in the USA.
After the war, Wink could us his benefits to finish Chemical Engineering at University of Houston. He caught to eye of some Hartwig bikers on the street, and on January 29, 1946 married Evelyn Marie Hartwig. Fortunately he had sent some of his Navy pay to his mom, so she allowed them to move in with her. Their first son, Winfred Clark Chamberlain III, was born. They had one of the first TVs in Houston so they had many visitors to "see the baby".
After the Big Explosion in Texas City in 1947, Wink answered a "No Experience Necessary" for a drafting position at a refinery in Texas City. Wink noted that he had no draftsman experience although he had a portfolio from his studies at Rice and University of Houston, AND it paid more than a chemical engineer in a glutted market. By the time he got back to Houston, he had a job starting the next day. Evelyn had to arrange housing, pack up the baby and a few pieces of furniture to move to Texas City.
By the time their second son, William, was born in 1954; the Chamberlains were established at Republic, in housing, at the First Presbyterian Church in Texas City. In 1958, Wink was hired at Texas City Refinery.
In Texas City, Wink and Evelyn enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf, family trips, Scouting, Church Life, neighbors .... In Texas City they had to contend with storms like Carla and growing sons which meant they kept close ties with parents in Houston.
When Wink retired from TCR, he interviewed with Navajo Refinery in New Mexico. During his interview, a college from TCR called Wink with an issue and Wink was able to help him. His secretary at Navajo said that she was inspired by Wink's family as a single mom with a son.
After 13 years in New Mexico, Wink and Evelyn returned to Texas City to recount their tales and travels and clear out their homestead to make room for Dog, Cotton.
Wink is survived by one son and his wife, Kim Chamberlain of Texas City. He is survived by two grandchildren, Joseph Stone and wife, Jessica, of Pflugerville; and Kristine Stone of Houston, two greatER-grand children, Kaylea and Josiah, and a host of frustrated telemarketers.
Survivors at large from in-laws include two sisters in-law, Leah and Kim's mom, Nancy, 4 sets of nieces and nephews from Hartwigs or Harts and their families.
The Chamberlain Family would like to give a shout out to the neighbors like the Joann Walters, Dan Salazar, Dave and Gloria Griffin of New Mexico, Olga and Robert Capetillo, The Tideland Amateur Radio Society, Vitas. Hospice, team, Dr. Bich Nguyen MD, the Presbyterians, and Lutherans of MEM1 for their care and caring of Wink
W.R. measured a man's success by how much he is missed by others.
A memorial service will be held Saturday May, 7. 2022 at 11 AM at Memorial Lutheran Church of Texas City followed by snacks TBA. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to a church or charity of choice.
Graveside to be at a later date in Pheasant Hill Cemetery in Oklahoma
Memorial Lutheran Church 2021 29th Street North, Texas City, Texas 77590
Saturday, May 07, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Memorial Service
