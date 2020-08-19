SANTA FE — Mrs. Eunice Inez Perkins passed from this life Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020, in League City.
Inez was born in Stockdale, Texas, on July 15, 1923. Inez worked at the North East Independent School District as the cafeteria manager and was a talented cook. She was a dedicated member of the Duroux Church of Christ and loved the Lord. We’ll miss her dearly, but we know she is with her Lord and Savior and finally reunited with her love, Raleigh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Opal (Garner) Lowe; husband, Raleigh Perkins; brother, J. R. Lowe; sister, Irene Ward.
Survivors include her son, Elbert “Buddy” Monroe Perkins and wife, Gloria; daughters, Rallen Faye Barfoot, Carol Gay Willman; sister, Edna Perkins and husband, Eddie; 8 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Daniel Rodrigues officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Eunice’s name to H. I. S. Ministries, Post Office Box 1426, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
