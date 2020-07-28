Kendall Paige Sumners was born June 12, 2001 in Decatur, Texas to Ivan Casey Sumners and Kelli Denise Sumners. Kendall Paige walked into the loving arms of her Lord July 7, 2020 at the age of 19. Kendall was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Morris Knight Sumners and Vera Jewel Stover and maternal grandmother Linda Kay Crawford. Kendall is survived by her parents, sisters Kelsey Dawn Sumners, Fenix Jewel Sumners, brother Fender Knight Sumners, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
In Junior High, Kendall decided to make Texas City her home. She wanted to be a Sting! Kendall graduated June 6, 2020 from Texas City High School and was accepted to Blinn College. She was an avid lover of all things Texas City and her heart bled orange and black. Kendall was a 4-year Texas City High School Cheerleader and was Junior Varsity Captain for the 2018-2019 season. She was also a member and officer of the National Honors Art Society, 4-year Student Council member, Project 7, Redefining Beautiful, Senior Steering, and Show Choir. Kendall was active in community leadership programs including RYLA, Youth in Government, and LEADS. In 2020, Kendall was made an honorary Fireman by the Texas City Fire Department.
Being a double lung and liver recipient and having Cystic Fibrosis, Kendall wanted to dedicate her life to helping children. Her goal was to become a Child Life Specialist where she could help ease children into medical procedures. She believed that only the best people held the hands of children when they need it the most. Kendall would also like for everyone to become an organ donor since not one, but two total strangers said yes to saving her life.
Kendall Paige will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. She was the kind of young woman that anyone would be proud to call daughter, sister, and friend. Her Celebration of Life will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. Carlos Garza Sports Complex 3300 Magnolia Ave, Texas City, TX 77590. Scholarship donations can be made to Texas City High School in memory of Kendall. Social distancing will be practiced, masked are required, and we ask that you bring your own chair.
