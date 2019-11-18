Lila Faye Carter, 84, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was born on October 31, 1935 to Roswell Buford Hopkins and Ladeen Safrona Rayburn.
She was a long time Highlands resident and Robert E. Lee graduate. She worked as a bookkeeper for Briggs Weaver, and retired in December 2005. An accomplished creative writer, she had articles and poems published. Lila was a voracious reader and an active member of her book club. S he enjoyed playing Mahjong and tending to her flower garden. She was a beach lover, and had a beach house in Galveston, where she also volunteered at the Grand. She was a big Tiger Woods and Astros fan. Lila will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roswell and Ladeen Hopkins; sister, Brenda Scott; son, David Carter and partner of 17 years, George King.
Lila is survived by her daughter, SueZan Moseley and husband Ronnie; son Joe Kenneth Carter Jr.; daughter, Melinda Cordova and husband George; granddaughter, Shana Moseley; granddaughter, Brittany Ford and husband Jason; granddaughter, Tiffany Sandford and husband Todd; granddaughter, Mira Carter; grandson, Taylor Harrison; and sister, Barbara Smith and partner Neva Fitzgerald. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Sterling-White Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Sterling-White Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.sterlingwhite.com.
