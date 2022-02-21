Robert Richard Rick Thornton, Jr.

LA PORTE, TX — Robert Richard Thornton, Jr., affectionately known as Rick, passed away on Friday, February 18th after a short illness.
A long-time resident of La Porte, Texas, Rick was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was born in Galveston, Texas on December 16, 1949, the only son to Robert Richard Thornton, Sr. and Doris Smith Thornton. He graduated from Ball High School. Growing up in Galveston, Rick developed an early and life-long passion for saltwater fishing. His family, friends, and animal companions, however, were the most important part of his life. During his lifetime, Rick had been an owner of several retail business in the Bay area. He was a board member of the Shady River Homeowners Association. His love for children had him spending many years coaching Little League baseball and Upwards youth basketball—always volunteering to help where needed. In his retirement, he spent time as a golf marshal at Bay Forest Golf Course.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Edwards Thornton; his son, Robert Richard (Rob) Thornton III; his daughter, Amber Michele Thornton; his grandson, Elijah Hudson Stein; his granddaughter, Savannah Dorise Stein; his sister Sharon Thornton Baker and her husband, Robert; and his sister, Terry Lynn Thornton and her husband, Jim Richardson. He will also be dearly missed by numerous nieces and nephews, and all his friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 23 from 10-11AM at Clayton Funeral Home, 201 S. 3rd Street, La Porte, Texas, with services following at 11AM, The Rev. Canon Jim McGill, presiding.
Donations in Rick's memory may be made to either Coastal Conservation Assn. of Texas, 6919 Portwest Drive #100, Houston, TX 77024 or Bay Area Pet Adoptions, 3000 Avenue R, San Leon, Texas 77539.
