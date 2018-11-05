Sarah Elizabeth Huddleston Walker, who was born in Nashville, Tennessee, to Robert Claiborne Huddleston, Sr. and Carrie Avo Whitehead Huddleston on August 13, 1919, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 26, 2018. She had been alert talking with her son and a caregiver hours before she passed away. She lived a full life of 99 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William Walter Walker, her brothers, Ralph Hurst Huddleston, Clay West Huddleston, Robert Claiborne Huddleston, Jr., Lynn Sanford Huddleston, John Walton Huddleston, and Brannon Huddleston; and sisters, Lois Ellis and Ruth Baker.
She is survived by a daughter, Carole Walker Papin, and her husband, Kevin, of Maplewood, Missouri, a son, David Hughes Walker, and his wife, Margie, of Galveston, Texas, a brother, Elwyn Gilford Huddleston, of Brentwood Tennessee, two grandsons, Jesse Joseph Walker of Towson, Maryland, and Andrew Julius Walker of League City, Texas, three great-granddaughters, Maya Helen Walker, Lila Rose Walker, and Eleanor Gabrielle Walker, and a great-grandson, William Aaron Walker.
Sarah resided in Nashville, Tennessee, almost all of her life except for the years during World War II, when she followed her hospitalized husband to Army bases in Florida, Michigan, and Oklahoma. In 2008 she moved to Galveston to be near her son.
Sarah placed strong emphasis on the education of her son and visually impaired daughter, seeking the best educational opportunities for them and engaging devotedly in assisting Carole by reading print books and lessons to her, when she was in a school for sighted children. During a period when her husband’s health condition incapacitated him, she undertook working in his advertising agency, Bill Walker and Associates.
After her husband’s sudden death in 1992, she pressed forward with life, enjoying activities at St. George’s Episcopal Church, and was particularly devoted to the activities of Daughters of the King, the Woman’s Club of Nashville, and the Embroiderers Guild of America and taking advantage of opportunities such as Cheekwood and the Symphony. She devoted much attention to visiting her older brothers and sisters during these years.
It was her decision to leave her home in Tennessee and move to Texas, where she resided for nearly 10 years at the Meridian Retirement Residence. There she lived an active life for several years until health issues led to decreasing activities and full-time dependence on caregivers, Michelle Jones, Michelle Keats and many of their colleagues.
In January 2018 she moved to the Concord Assisted Living on Broadway in Galveston where she enjoyed kind and attentive care from the staff guided by Judy Johnson and Anchor Hospice. Sarah’s final contribution to medicine was to will her body to education in anatomy at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
A memorial service will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Nashville at an undetermined future date.
